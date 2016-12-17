IRISH LEAGUE: Currie records first win as Ports boss

Portadown 2, Dungannon Swifts 0

Niall Currie claimed his first win as Portadown boss as they beat Mid-Ulster rivals Dungannon at Shamrock Park.

Goals from Mark McAllister and Stephen Hughes saw the Ports claim the points.

It means they have finally wiped out their 12-point deduction, imposed before the start of the season.

It was a bad day for Dungannon, who had defender Chris Hegarty sent off for two bookings, and goalkeeper Andy Coleman dismissed after the final whistle.

The Ports also lost Keith O’Hara to a double booking.

Currie’s side went close in the first half through Hughes, who hit the post.

But they took the lead after 37 minutes when another Hughes attempt came back off the woodwork and McAllister finished off.

The same two combined for the second goal in the 74th minute.

This time McAllister teed up Hughes, who took the ball around a defender and scored.

Portadown: McGaughey, Carson, Breen, Oman, O’Hara, Henderson, Garrett, Shannon, Haire, McAllister, Hughes

Subs: C Larkin, Parker, Brown, R Larkin, Ferris

Dungannon Swifts: Coleman, Hegarty, Wilson, Armstrong, Glackin, Mitchell, Harpur, Teggart, O’Rourke, Burns, Burke

Subs: Addis, Fitzpatrick, Lowe, McElroy, McMahon

Referee: Arnold Hunter (Maguiresbridge)