Portadown sign Soares, Lyttle and McGerrigan ahead of Glentoran test

Niall Currie has turned to some familiar faces for his first signings as Portadown manager.

Jordan Lyttle and Marcio Soares - two Shamrock Park youth products - have signed from Crusaders, with Currie also adding Shea McGerrigan, a player he previously worked with at Loughgall.

Currie is facing one of the most important transfer windows in club history as the Ports attempt to add players to the panel capable of completing a dramatic rescue mission in escaping relegation.

Defeat to Ballinamallard United last week has left Portadown propping up the Danske Bank Premiership table on three points from 23 games - with Carrick Rangers next in line and 10 clear of Currie’s men.

The Ports host Glentoran tomorrow (Tuesday) at Shamrock Park and Currie has confirmed the three signings remain eligible for the big game.

“We managed to get everything processed in time for the Glentoran match so that will give everyone a boost,” said Currie. “You could see on Friday after the Ballinamallard game how we need to increase our options.

“Pace is something we have really been missing but Shea and Marcio can certainly add that in the final third.

“Centre-back Jordan has had a horrible time with injuries but signs for us off the back of five or six games with Crusaders under 20s and, having watched him in training, he looks ready.

“Marcio can get in behind teams and cause defenders problems with his pace and style.

“Shea is a player I have admired for a long time and someone I consider to have Danske Bank Premiership quality.

“He gets the ball and wants to attack the opposition so that is a real bonus to bring in that ability to get past players and create.

“We hope to have other players confirmed before the weekend and we want the squad to really take shape as quickly as possible.”