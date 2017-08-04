Sign up for youth football camps in Brownstown Park, Markethill and Kernan

Special youth coaching camps will take place in the area over early August under the banners of, respectively, Glasgow Rangers, Irish League manager Matthew Tipton and Markethill Swifts.

The Rangers Soccer School organised in conjunction with Portadown-based Hanover has been planned for Brownstown Park 3G pitch.

The Rangers Football In The Community project is open to children from the ages of 5-12 years old, with daily sessions between 10-1 o’clock and the cost £35 per person from August 7-9. For further information visit the Rangers website, telephone 01415808819 or email soccerschools@rangers.co.uk

Tipton’s Soccer School is scheduled to run at Kernan Playing Fields. Tipton, the current Warrenpoint Town manager, is familiar to football fans in the area thanks to his time as a Portadown player.

Tipton’s camp will take place from August 9-11 across 10-12.30 daily for children aged 5-12 years old. The cost is £25 per person and anyone interested can register by sending a text with information to 07759451471 or e-mail mtsoccerschools@hotmail.co.uk.

The Markethill Swifts camp at Kilcluney Park started on Thursday and runs Friday from 6-9 o’clock and Saturday between 9-6 o’clock.