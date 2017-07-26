SUPERCUPNI: Late goal adds to County Armagh frustration

County Armagh closed the Premier group stages of the SuperCupNI week with a frustrating share of the spoils.

Daniel McKeown’s early goal provided the perfect start but County Londonderry hit back in the closing minutes with a penalty kick to secure a 1-1 draw.

It left the Orchard County boys sitting on two points from the three group games, having scored just a single goal.

“We had chances in what was a scrappy game overall,” said Dean McCullough, the County Armagh SuperCupNI Association chairman. “The Premier squad will be disappointed to have only scored a single goal so far over three days.

“But that is also the beauty of the competition in that you always end the week with five games and, if everything goes well in the knockout stages, you maybe have a final and chance at silverware.”

PREMIER: Liam Hughes (Dungannon Swifts). Daniel McKeown (Glenavon), Lee Upton (Portadown), Sam Murphy (Dungannon Swifts), Ryan Carmichael (Portadown), Oisin Smyth (Dungannon), Luke Wilson (Portadown), Cathal McGinty (Dungannon), Pablo Andrade (Linfield), Daniel Neill (Portadown), Andy McAlinden (Lurgan Celtic). Subs (used): Mark Lucas (Glenavon), Sean Toman (Dungannon), Ryan Leeman (Loughgall), Ryan Latifi (Portadown).