SUPERCUPNI: RESULTS AND FIXTURES

The SuperCupNi sees teams from all over the world converge on the North Antrim Coast for a week-long festival of football.
The popular tournament, formerly known as the Milk Cup, attracts some of the top Premier clubs from across the water as well as visitors from USA, New Zealand and China
RESULTS - Monday (July 24)
WOMEN’S UNDER-19
Northern Ireland 4 Wales 0
JUNIOR SECTION
Swindon Town 0 North Dublin 0
Fermanagh 0 Club NI 3
First Choice Soccer 0 Sheffield United 2
NC Elite 1 Middlesbrough 2
Londonderry 0 Chivas 2
Cherry Orchard 2 Down 0
Southampton 1 Antrim 1
GPS Bayern 3 M Sports 0
Tyrone 0 Plymouth Argyle 2
Dundalk 1 Strikers 2
Rangers 1 Armagh 1
Colina 0 Man United 3
PREMIER SECTION
Strikers 2 Armagh 0
Komazawa Uni FC 1 O’Higgins 1
Morning Star United 1 Tyrone 3
First Choice Soccer 1 Down 1
Otago 1 Club America 3
Right to Dream 4 Vendee 0
Osasco 0 Londonderry 0
GPS Bayern 1 Fermanagh 0
Newcastle United 1 Antrim 3
FIXTURES - Tuesday (July 25)
JUNIOR SECTION
NOON
Southampton v Cherry Orchard, Clough
Strikers v Swindon Town, Riada 2, Ballymoney
Armagh v North Dublin, Brougshane
Dundalk v NC Elite, Anderson Park, Coleraine
1.30pm
Chivas v Plymouth Argyle, Parker Avenue, Portrush
Tyrone v M Sport, Castlerock
3.30pm
Londonderry v First Choice Soccer, Coleraine Showgrounds
Middlesbrough v GPS Bayern, Clough
5pm
Antrim v Down, Ballymena Showgrounds
Sheffield United v Club NI, Castlerock
7pm
Colina v Rangers, Scroggy Road, Limavady
7.30pm
Fermanagh v Manchester United, 7.30pm, Ballymena Showgrounds
PREMIER SECTION
1.30pm
First Choice Soccer v GPS Bayern, The Warren, Portstewart
3pm
Komazawa v Armagh, Riada 2, Ballymoney
4.30pm
Vendee v Down, The Warren, Portstewart
5pm
Newcastle United v Morning Star United, Riada, Ballymoney
Right to Dream v Fermanagh, Broughshane
Strikers v Osasco, Parker Avenue, Portrush
7pm
O’Higgins v Co Tyrone, Coleraine Showgrounds
Otago v Londonderry, Seahaven, Portstewart
Club America v Antrim, Riada, Ballymoney
