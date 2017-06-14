VIDEO: Pick up your ticket for Rangers friendly in Portadown

Glasgow Rangers and Portadown will meet at Shamrock Park next month in a pre-season friendly.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 16 for the fixture planned to take place during Saturday, July 22.

Glasgow Rangers' Phil Cowen (left) with Portadown manager Niall Currie at Shamrock Park.

Rangers’ Phil Cowen and Portadown manager Niall Currie took time out of the launch to discuss the importance of the fixture to both clubs.

Tickets at the cost of £10 (adult) and £5 (concession) from the following initial outlets: Wright’s Filling Station, Laurelvale Post Office, Village Inn (Markethill), JD Tipler’s, Gary’s Bar, Portadown Carpet Centre, Ye Olde House Bar (Richhill).