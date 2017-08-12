VIDEO: Portadown win 3-0 but boss Niall Currie admits big mistake

Have your say

Portadown kicked off the club’s push for promotion out of the Bluefin Sport Championship with an assured 3-0 victory over Larne.

Play proved tight early on until Niall Henderson broke the deadlock on 27 minutes thanks to the Ports captain’s deflected shot.

Portadown manager Niall Currie. Pic by PressEye Ltd.

Larne had a series of players ruled out due to lack of international clearance but worked hard to frustrate a Portadown side aiming for a rapid return to senior football following relegation.

Substitute Matthew Hazley enjoyed a superb cameo after joining play off the sidelines - with his performance highlighted by Ports boss Niall Currie in the post-match interview.

Currie considered the playing surface unsuitable for a playmaker in his line-up but Hazley produced a perfect response by making it 2-0 with a close-range finish after Adam McCallum’s header had bounced off the post.

Kyle McVey wrapped up the scoreline by reacting first when his initial header bounced off the bar on 76 minutes and the defender slotted home.