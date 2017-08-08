WATCH: Spain’s Damaris Egurrola reflects on a 2-0 win over Northern Ireland

Have your say

Spain got thier Women’s UEFA U-19 Championship finals off to the perfect start in Belfast on Tuesday night.

they defeated hosts, Northern Ireland 2-0, to set up what is likely to be Group A decider with Germany on Friday night at Shamrock Park, Portadown.

Germany looked impressive in a 3-0 win over Scotland in Belfast on Tuesday afternoon.

Here Spain’s Damaris Egurrola looks back at the win over Northern Ireland and ahead to the encounter with the Germans.