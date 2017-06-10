WORLD CUP FOOTBALL: LATEST FROM BAKU AS NORTHERN IRELAND TAKE ON AZERBAIJAN

HALF-TIME: Azerbaijan 0 Northern Ireland 0

Northern Ireland survived a big first-half scare to reach the interval on level terms with Azerbaijan in Baku.

Ramil Sheydaev smashed a glorious one-on-one opening over midway through the first period having outpaced an injured Gareth McAuley.

The West Brom defender was unable to continue, forcing Michael O’Neill into a tactical tweak, and the reshuffled outfit nearly went ahead right before the break when Liam Boyce narrowly missed reaching Chris Brunt’s centre.

In-form striker Liam Boyce was handed his first competitive start by Michael O’Neill for Northern Ireland’s World Cup qualifier with Azerbaijan in Baku.

Boyce, who scored 23 league goals for Ross County to finish as the Scottish Premiership’s top scorer last season, opened his international account in the friendly over New Zealand last week and O’Neill kept him in his starting line-up along with fellow forward Josh Magennis.

Gareth McAuley overcame a thigh injury to start alongside Jonny Evans and 37-year-old Aaron Hughes in defence, while the Azeris handed a debut to Brazilian-born Qarabag playmaker Richard Almeida.

Hughes’ introduction, for his 106th cap, meant O’Neill was once again utilising a back three despite the absence of Craig Cathcart.

The hosts started in nervous fashion with Badavi Huseynov shanking one clearance and then being chased down by Magennis for an early Northern Irish corner.

Three of the visitors’ four goals against the Azeris in Belfast came from dead-ball situations and Jonny Evans nodded this third-minute opportunity just off target from Chris Brunt’s delivery.

Both Boyce and Magennis were having joy in the air against the hosts, the former heading his first opening wide, with Robert Prosinecki’s side otherwise stroking passes along their backline with little forward thrust.

A Magennis long throw, won after some excellent footwork by captain Steven Davis, caused more alarm before being claimed by goalkeeper Kamran Agayev.

At the other end, the hosts looked toothless once the ball passed the halfway line and that perhaps explained why Dimitrij Nazarov fired way over from 35 yards with few alternatives.