BOXING: Carl Frampton reveals date and venue for his return to the ring

Carl Frampton will return to action on November 18 at the SSE Arena in Belfast.

It will be Frampton's first fight since he lost his WBA Featherweight World title to Leo Santa Cruz in Las Vegas at the end of January.

Frampton's opponent has yet to be announced.

There was also good news for Jamie Conlan. The Belfast Super Flyweight will challenge IBF World champion Jerwin Ancajas for his title on the bill.

Paddy Barnes will also feature and Zolani Tete will defend his WBO World title.

Tickets go on sale October 4.