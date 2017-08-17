BOXING: Frampton v Gutierrez fight CANCELLED - Cyclone Promotions' statement in full

Carl Frampton's proposed fight with Mexican Andres Gutierrez has been cancelled.

The news was announced on Twitter shortly after 4pm. Below is Cyclone Promotions' statement in full.

Cyclone statement

Since the unfortunate postponement of the fight between Carl Frampton and Andres Gutierrez on Saturday 29 July 2017, Cyclone Promotions, The SSE Arena, Belfast, boxing authorities and relevant broadcasters have been working to agree a new date for the fight. Unfortunately a proposed date in November was unsuitable to all parties. It is therefore with regret that we are announcing the cancellation of this event.

We are all profoundly disappointed for the fans, the boxers, and those who have worked with and supported us on this event.

Tickets purchased online or over the phone with Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded within 3 – 7 working days. Customers who purchased tickets via a Ticketmaster outlet, the SSE Arena Box Office in person or any other private outlet please return to your point of purchase. Should ticketholders have any queries please email us at info@cyclonepromotions.com. We appreciate the on-going patience of all ticket holders in this matter.

We are currently working to arrange a date for a new fight and we are confident that Carl Frampton will become world champion again.