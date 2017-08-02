GAA: St Malachy’s club set for £2.5m county revamp into Armagh centre

St Malachy’s Hurling Club on the Moy Road has been selected as the venue for a £2.5-million county facility.

Confirmation of plans to establish a 20-acre site arrived within the Armagh GAA three-year Strategic Plan to cover 2017 to 2020.

Entitled ‘Together We Can’, the plan includes a series of proposals to “improve infrastructure and facilities” plus “develop coaching practices to the highest standard” - with the St Malachy’s revamp to result in three full-size floodlit grass pitches, a spectator stand, ball wall, changing rooms and gym.

“The stated outcomes in our Strategic Plan are ambitious, but achievable and are underpinned by our focused vision for Armagh,” said Armagh GAA chairman Paul McArdle on the county website. “I am confident that together we can deliver for Armagh GAA as a whole.

“We have a vision of where we need to be and this is strengthened by the great family of clubs, members and officers who continually support our county and will assist in the implementation of this plan over the next three years.

“We have identified a number of key themes, one of which is improving our infrastructure and facilities, and this is reinforced by plans to develop a new County Training Facility strategically located in Portadown.”