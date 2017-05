There was a great night of racing at the Vauxhall International North West 200 on Thursday night.

Alastair Seeley added to his record total of wins following his win in the Superstock to take him on to 18.

Martin Jessopp celebrates victory with his team mates during the Supersport race at the Vauxhall International North West 200 on Thursday evening. Photo Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

But Martin Jessop was the man of the moment as he won both the Supersport and the Supertwins.

Ian Hutchinson (4) leads Dean Harrison (9) during the Supersport race at the Vauxhall International North West 200 on Thursday evening. Photo Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

Pacemaker Belfast 7-5-17 North West 200 - Superbike practice session Michael Dunlop (Bennetts Suzuki Suzuki) during today's Superbike practice session at the North West 200 in Portrush. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

The North West 200 races get underway. Picture: Matt Mackey / PressEye

Michael Rutter Bathams/ SMT Racing BMW speeds through Dhu Varren during Thursday's Superstock practice for the Vauxhall International 2017 North West 200 around the Triangle Course. Picture by Brian Little/PressEye

Visiting fans from the Basque region of Spain watch at Dhu Varren during Thursday's practice for the Vauxhall International 2017 North West 200 around the Triangle Course. Picture by Brian Little/PressEye