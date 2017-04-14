motorsport

The next instalment of the British Touring Car Championship takes place this Easter weekend only a fortnight after the gripping action kicked off with Rounds 1, 2 and 3.

It would have been impossible to predict the challenges faced by various drivers and teams at the opening event, as title favourites made contact in unusual circumstances, and the weather played games with qualifying.

There was drama up and down the paddock until the very last lap of the last race, and none more so than with Team BMW and Colin Turkington.

Turkington and Team BMW have been carrying out a thorough analysis since returning home from the Kent circuit, working to ensure the continued performance and reliability of the BMW 1 series around the high speed Donington Park circuit.

BTCC Race Weekend Schedule

Saturday: Free practice 1 – 9.30am; Free practice 2 - 12.25pm; Qualifying - 3.40pm

Sunday: Race 1 – 11.37am; Race 2 – 2.37pm; Race 3 – 5.22pm