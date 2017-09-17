MOTORSPORT: Colin Turkington left facing title showdown as BTC Norlin shine

Colin Turkington’s British Touring Car Championship title bid hit trouble at Silverstone despite taking a podium at the Northamptonshire circuit.

The Portadown driver lies 10 points off Subaru’s Ash Sutton, which sets up a three-race showdown for the title at Brands Hatch.

Turkington missed out on a podium finish in race one, finishing in fourth, before coming home fourth again in race two after being roughed wide by Sutton at the final corner.

Sutton was penalised for the move by the stewards, who ordered the positions be reversed handing the Team BMW driver the final spot on the podium.

Race three was a disaster for Turkington, who was spun down the order at Brooklands on the opening lap, before more contact forced the 35-year-old into the pits with a turbo issue,

“It really took a twist,” said Turkington, “I got tagged going into Brooklands and that turned me round then there was a roadblock coming out of Luffield.

Carrick's Chris Smiley behind the wheel for BTC Norlin

“I’m on the back foot and I’ve got to start reducing the deficit and I’ve to keep trying to put the pressure on.”

Carrick’s Chris Smiley scored points for the fifth race weekend in succession, as the BTC Norlin driver finishing 11th in race two after coming home 18th in race one on the hard tyre.

Smiley collected his best ever BTCC result in race three, crossing the line in seventh place as team mate Dave Newsham picked up the team’s first overall podium.

The third place marks a remarkable debut year for the Northern Irish owned outfit, who collected their maiden Independent trophy earlier in the season at Knockhill.

Charlie Eastwood remains in the lead of the Porsche Carrera Cup GB after claiming a third-place finish in race two.

Eastwood also collected a fourth-place finish and holds a four-point advantage over Dino Sampler

Hillsborough’s Dan Harper goes into the final round sitting third in the Ginetta Junior standings but still in title contention after picking up two podiums at the Northamptonshire circuit.