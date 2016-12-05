MOTORSPORT: Dates set for Tandragee 100

The dates have been announced for the 2017 instalment of the Tandragee 100.

The North Armagh Motorcycle & Car Club Ltd have confirmed that the 57th Around A Pound Tandragee 100 will take place on Friday 21st and Saturday 22nd April 2017.

The club have also announced a prize fund of over £10,000, despite rising costs of hosting the event.

All the races this year will be Irish/Ulster Championships Races with the exception of the First Open Race and Forgotten Era Class which will be non-championship.

“The club warmly welcomes our good friends Gerry and Siobhan Rice of Around A Pound as our continuing overall race sponsors,” said a statement. “Around A Pound is a family run business formed in 1998. They deal mainly in discount soft goods and are based in Newry with outlets in Banbridge, Newcastle, Lurgan, Armagh and most recently in Warrenpoint. Sincere thanks to Gerard and Siobhan Rice for their continuing support.

“In addition, the club is delighted to welcome onboard husband and wife team Jim and Susan McCullagh who have confirmed they will sponsor the 600cc Race in 2017. Jim, originally a local man, and his wife Susan who now live in Lisburn, will sponsor the hotly contested 600cc class in memory of Jim’s parents who were lifetime Tandragee 100 supporters.

“Jim also competed at the Tandragee 100 during the 1980s and the family are well known to the racing fraternity.”