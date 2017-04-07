Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor set to thrill throwers in Loughgall

Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor will take on throwers from the area in Loughgall tonight (Friday) as part of a special appearance.

The 16-time World champion has confirmed plans to walk away from the sport at the end of 2017 - making his exhibition at Lakeview Park a memorable occasion for the club and capacity crowd.

Tickets remain on sale for the VIP package (£50) or standard entry (£15) and proceeds will be in aid of Loughgall Football Club and Air Ambulance NI.

“We have 18 throwers set to take Phil on, with each raising money for charity,” said organiser Neil Anderson. “It is going to be a special night and there is a real buzz around the place.

“To have Phil include Loughgall as part of his farewell year is a real plus for us and I suppose a sign we can do things the right way after such positive feedback following appearances by James Wade and Gary Anderson.

“The marquee holds up to 300 and people can contact me for tickets or purchase on the night, with around 270 sold so far so that shows the anticipation.”

The VIP package includes a meet-and-greet with Taylor plus meal from 5 o’clock, with the evening fun set to start after 7 o’clock.

Contact Anderson on 07730595080 for ticket information.