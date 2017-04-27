ROWING: Record entry for landmark River Bann regatta

Portadown Boat Club’s annual regatta showcase sits as part of the weekend sporting schedule - with a record entry expected for the popular River Bann meeting.

A 200-strong tally of crews is expected in town representing 15 clubs for this year’s date.

With 2017 celebrating 140 years of Portadown Boat Club history, it is fitting that the anniversary event marks a record figure.

Racing will run across the junior, novice, club and masters sections covering rowers on the water from 12 years old up to 65 and beyond.

A race roster hitting the 167 number is set to open at 7.30 on Saturday morning and finish around 7 o’clock.

“The success of the event, as always, is due to the great teamwork of the Portadown Boat Club volunteers, rowers and umpiring officials,” said club captain Matthew McAdam. “It’s great to be celebrating our 140th year as a club with our regatta being the only 1000-metres regatta still running in Northern Ireland.

“Everyone is welcome.”

Portadown’s membership books can boast over 100 registered names, with the progressive parents’ group working in association with the dedicated coaching staff to continue to develop the sport for future generations within the area.