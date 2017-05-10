RUGBY WORLD CUP: Ireland drawn with Scotland and hosts Japan at 2019 finals

Ireland have been pooled with Scotland at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The Six Nations championship runners-up will also come up against hosts Japan following Wednesday morning’s draw which took place in the Kyoto State Guest House, Japan.

A view of Pool A during the Rugby World Cup 2019 Pool Draw at the Kyoto State Guest House on May 10, 2017 in Kyoto, Japan

Ireland topped their pool at the 2015 World Cup but then lost to Argentina in the quarter-finals, failing once again to get to the semi-finals for the first time.

The remainder of Pool A is made up of the qualifers from Europe 1 possibly Romania and the winner of the Play-off between Oceania 3 and Americas 3..

Meanwhile, England have been handed a fearsome World Cup pool draw for the second successive tournament.

Eddie Jones’ men will be in the same group as France and Argentina.

(L-R) Joe Schmidt, Head Coach of Ireland, Jamie Joseph, Head Coach of Japan and Scott Johnson, Performance Director of Scotland pose during the Rugby World Cup 2019 Pool Draw

At the 2015 World Cup, England were grouped with Australia and Wales and failed to reach the knockout phase.

Wales have drawn Australia for the second successive World Cup - Georgia are also in their pool - while there is a shuddering showdown ahead between holders New Zealand and their fellow twice world champions South Africa in Pool B.

2019 RUGBY WORLD CUP DRAW

Pool A - Ireland, Scotland, Japan, Europe 1, play-off winner.

Pool B - New Zealand, South Africa, Italy, Africa 1, repechage winner.

Pool C - England, France, Argentina, Americas 1, Oceania 2.

Pool D - Australia, Wales, Georgia, Americas 2, Oceania 1.