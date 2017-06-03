TT 2017: Newcomer Paul Jordan sustains suspected fractured wrist in crash

Isle of Man TT newcomer Paul Jordan has been taken to Nobles hospital with a suspected fractured wrist after a crash in practice on Saturday.

The Magherafelt man came off his 600cc Kawasaki Supersport machine at Glen Helen after he was involved in a coming together with Swedish rider Bjorn Gunnarsson, who was uninjured in the incident. Jordan is also reported to be experiencing lower back pain.

The crash resulted in the session being red-flagged and Jordan is set to miss the remainder of the TT. It is a huge blow for the 25-year-old Northern Ireland man, who was also entered in the Lightweight class on his Kawasaki.

Jordan set his fastest lap on Saturday at 118.044mph. Another Ulster rider, Adam McLean, is also making his debut at the TT this year.

The 22-year-old Tobermore man is the fastest newcomer so far after lapping at 119.886mph on the MSS Kawasaki.