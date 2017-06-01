TT 2017: Superbike Sunday confirmed as part of revamped race schedule

A revamped race schedule was confirmed on Thursday by the Isle of Man TT organisers, with the RST Superbike race now moved to Sunday.

Thursday’s practice was called off due to heavy rain and has been moved to Friday evening.

On Saturday, additional practice will be held, with the RST Superbike race now pencilled in for 2pm on Sunday followed by further practice sessions.

The Superbike race was previously held on a Sunday in 2013, when Michael Dunlop emerged victorious on the Honda Legends Fireblade.

Monday’s programme has also been affected but the first Supersport race will go ahead in the morning followed by the opening Sidecar race, which has been moved from Saturday. The Superstock race now switches to Tuesday and the schedule from Wednesday remains unaltered.

TT 2017 – REVISED RACE SCHEDULE

Friday 2nd June

Practice as scheduled

Saturday 3rd June

10:40-12:00: SBK/STK/SPT/NEWCOMERS QUALIFYING

12:05-13:05: SIDECAR QUALIFYING

14:10-15:30: SPT/LWT/NEWCOMERS QUALIFYING

15:40-16:30: SIDECAR PRACTICE

16:35: SBK/STK/SPT 1 LAP PRACTICE

17:00: TT ZERO PRACTICE 1 LAP

Sunday 4th June

14:00 SUPERBIKE RACE (6 laps)

16:25 SIDECAR 1 LAP PRACTICE

16:40: TT ZERO 1 LAP PRACTICE

Monday 5th June

10:45: SUPERSPORT RACE (4 LAPS)

12:45: SUPERSTOCK PRACTICE (1 LAP)

14:15: SIDECAR RACE 1 (3 LAPS)

15:50: SBK/STK/LWT PRACTICE (1 LAP)

16:05: TT ZERO PRACTICE (1 LAP)

TUESDAY 6TH JUNE

12:15: SUPERSTOCK RACE (4 LAPS)

14:15: SIDECAR PRACTICE (2 LAPS)

15:40: LIGHTWEIGHT PRACTICE (1 LAP)

15:55: TT ZERO PRACTICE (1 LAP)