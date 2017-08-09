Search

ULSTER GP: Practice and race schedule

Bruce Anstey and Neil Kernohan during the Lightweight pratice session on Wednesday at Dundrod. Anstey is making his 2-stroke debut at the Ulster Grand Prix this year on the Padgetts Honda RS250.
The 2017 MCE Ulster Grand Prix is underway around the fastest road racing course in the world.

WEDNESDAY, August 9

Gary Dunlop on the Joey's Bar 125cc Honda during the Ultra-Lightweight practice session at the Ulster Grand Prix.

Practice

Roads closed from 10am, re-opening by 9.30pm

THURSDAY, August 10

Ulster Grand Prix Practice and Charles Hurst Motorcycles Dundrod 150

Race 1: Belfast International Airport Dundrod 150 National

Race 2: GymCo Ultra-Lightweight/ Lightweight

Race 3: DGH Services Dundrod 150 Challenge

Race 4: Topaz Airport Road Service Station Dundrod 150 Superbike

Race 5: CVRS Media Supertwins

Roads closed from 10am, re-opening by 9.30pm

SATURDAY, August 12

MCE Insurance Ulster Grand Prix

Race 1: Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Superstock

Race 2: Centra Whitemountain Service Station Supersport

Race 3: Plant Lubrication NI Lightweight/Ultra-Lightweight

Race 4: MMB Surfacing Superbike

Race 5: Barron Transport Services Supersport

Race 6: Maxwell Freight Services Supertwins

Race 7: Around A Pound Superbike

Roads closed from 9.30am, re-opening by 8.30pm