Dancers take part in fairy tale show

Scottish Ballets Hansel and Gretel opened last night, Wednesday February, 8 at the Grand Opera House.

The show features 16 local dancers selected from dance schools across Northern Ireland who will perform as the school children alongside the company’s professional dancers from now until Saturday February 11.

The children featured below are Evie Macdonald (from Lurgan, Respira Dance), Noah Cochrane (from Portadown, Caroline Robinson School of Ballet), Carter Conn (from Newtownards, ConnfiDANCE Studios) and Zarah Freeburn (from Portadown, Respira Dance).

The Grand Opera House Belfast Box Office is open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 5pm. Tickets may be bought online, at the Box Office Counter or by calling 028 9024 1919.