Halfway House gears up for supercar event

The Halfway House, Banbridge is gearing up to hold a sensational supercar event on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 May to raise funds for a local cancer charity.

During the event, which is being held in support of Friends of the Cancer Centre, spectators will be able to get up close to a variety of Ferrari supercars, including the amazing La Ferrari - one of only 150 in the world - and other stunning cars such as a 488 Spider, California T, Ferrari F4 and Ferrari F12 TDF.

The event will run from 10am to 3pm each day, with admittance every half hour.

Commenting on what motivated the fundraising drive, Marie McCrory, Manager at The Halfway House, said: “Like most people, we’ve had a number of people close to us who have been affected by cancer and treated at the Cancer Centre in Belfast. We wanted to hold this event to say thank you for the tremendous care and support they received during their treatment. We also knew that by supporting Friends of the Cancer Centre we would be giving something back and helping other families affected by cancer.

“Along with getting the opportunity to view the fantastic Ferrari cars, there will also be the chance to enter our ‘Win a Spin’ raffle, which could bag you a chance to be a passenger for a drive around in one of these spectacular cars.”

She added: “I would like to take say a special thanks to Johnston’s Coffee, Robb Brothers Wine Merchants and Counterpoint Ireland for kindly sponsoring the event.”

Friends of the Cancer Centre, based at the heart of the Cancer Centre at Belfast City Hospital, provides support for cancer patients and their families through key projects in the areas of clinical care, patient comforts and research. The charity also funds additional staff in the Cancer Centre, including doctors, nurses and researchers.

Fundraising Officer for Friends of the Cancer Centre, Sarah Breen, said: “I would like to thank Marie and The Halfway House for choosing to support Friends of the Cancer Centre. The event promises to be a great day out for all the family and I would encourage everyone to come along and join in the atmosphere. The money raised will make a very big difference to the lives of patients and their families right across Northern Ireland.”

Tickets for the event are priced £10 for adults and young people, £5 for children aged under 10 years, babies get in free. The admission price includes a brunch bap and a cup of tea or coffee.

Tickets are available from The Halfway House Bar and Restaurant, Halfway Road, Banbridge.

For more information call The Halfway House on 028 9269 2351 or email info@halfwayhouse.co.uk