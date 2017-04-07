Award-winning play is back after sell-out run

Schools in the Lurgan, Portadown and Craigavon areas are being invited to the Grand Opera House next week to see their production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time.

The play returns to Belfast from Tuesday, April 18 until Saturday, April 22 following a sell-out run in 2015.

The theatre is offering special schools group rates and student discounts for the matinee performances of the show on Wednesday, April 19, and Thursday, April 20, at 2.30pm.

The Olivier and Tony Award®-winning play was adapted from Mark Haddon’s best-selling book by Simon Stephens and directed by Marianne Elliott.

It is the recipient of a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards, including Best New Play, Best Director, Best Design, Best Lighting Design and Best Sound Design – more Oliviers than any other single play in the history of the West End.

The show tells the story of 15-year-old Christopher Boone, who has an extraordinary brain; and is exceptional at maths while ill-equipped to interpret everyday life.

He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched and he distrusts strangers.

He sets out to solve a mystery of who killed his neighbour’s dog, but his detective work takes him on a frightening journey that upturns his world.

The role of Christopher has been played by 18 actors since the show originally opened in London.

Tickets are selling fast but the best seats in the house are available on April 19 and April 20 at 2.30pm.

For further information visit goh.co.uk or call the Box Office on 02890 241919.