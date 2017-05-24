Finalists chosen at business awards

Moy Park, Yellow Door Deli and Armagh Cider company are just a number of the 50 local businesses that have have made it through to the finals of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s first Business Awards.

Finalists were chosen from an unprecedented number of entries submitted in the borough-wide event which is designed to recognise local business success, growth and innovation across a range of sectors.

Held in association with one of Northern Ireland’s most successful companies and principal sponsor, Almac, and hosted by broadcaster and presenter Jim Fitzpatrick, the inaugural ABC Business Awards 2017 will take place at Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre on June 22.

Speaking ahead of the awards, host Jim Fitzpatrick, said: “The entrants and those shortlisted have set an extraordinarily high benchmark for a borough which is already demonstrating its business prowess on a local, national and international level.

“The high quality and variety of companies participating is a testament to a thriving local usiness sector which is evolving fast and responding admirably to today’s challenges.”

Among the awards include Best New, Family and Agri-Food Businesses, Export Initiative, Digital Innovation, Social Enterprise, Marketing Initiative and Eating Establishment. In addition to an award for Outstanding Woman in Business, other awards are also available for Best Business Growth, for Excellence in Manufacturing and Customer Service.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Garath Keating, said: “As a forward-thinking council, it’s our number one priority to grow the local economy and I’m extremely proud that we can champion and celebrate our best business performers from such a wide range of areas.

“I’d like to both congratulate and wish every company taking part the very best of luck and thank them for their huge contribution to the success of our borough, and to this region.”

The Council has benefitted from the support of award category sponsors including Almac Group, Armagh Business Centre, Banbridge District Enterprise, CIDO, SRC, Business Partnership Alliance, Ulster Carpets, Insight Social Enterprise Solutions, Southern Social Enterprise Hub, Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce, GMcG Portadown, Bank of Ireland, The Irish News and First Trust Bank.