Limelight date for Naomi

Portadown’s Jealous of the Birds has announced a headline Belfast show at The Limelight 2 on Tuesday June 20.

Jealous of the Birds is the solo project of hotly tipped Irish songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Naomi Hamilton.

Her debut album Parma Violets, was released in 2016 to critical acclaim.

Beautifully crafted songs have been given contrasting arrangements, veering from stripped-down acoustic guitar to full-band indie-rock anthems, all overlaid by Naomi’s compelling layered vocals.

Equal parts light and shade, the songs are poignant and vulnerable, bursting with honesty and raw passion.

Hailing from Portadown, Jealous of the Birds emerged from the vibrant suburban folk scene, alongside acts such as Ciaran Lavery and No Oil Paintings.

Naomi quietly unleashed her debut EP Capricorn in March 2015, where her wonderfully understated bedroom indie-folk won her an ever-growing legion of support.

The entire EP is a stunning lo-fi collection of tunes recalling Girlpool, Karen Dalton, Cat Power, Laura Marling and even The Moldy Peaches at times. Describing her music she said: “My only hope is that the songs sound like a real friend talking.”

Doors open at 7pm and tickets, priced £6, are on sale now.