Little Starz Academy performs Annie

Louise Fahey, Director and Creative Producer of Little Starz Academy (LSA) of Performing Arts NI, based in Craigavon is directing and producing a new show at St Anthony’s Parish Centre.

This year’s show will see budding local actors performing Annie The Musical with a ‘fantastic’ cast which stars LSA’s own Erin Haughey as Annie.

One of the actors in Annie

It is a family, fun, feel good story-line show which will get the audiences singing along and is a perfect day out for the kids.

“Erin’s star quality has really been proven on stage. Her knowledge in performing, acting experience and dance training has really shone through as she plays a funny, witty and modern day ray of sunshine in her character,” Louise explained.

“We look forward to audiences experience a new kind of Annie the musical, modern, funky with character make overs...really very funny too. certainly anyone who knows me, will understand what I mean. I like different. People notice differenti

“Our show leads Devna O’Neill of Craigavon as Miss Hannigan, Kyle Emerson of Donacloney as Daddy Warbucks, Emily Hall of Belfast as Grace Farrell, and Genie - our wonderful four legged friend who plays Sandy the dog!

“We have a huge cast of 37 children who will perform two shows at on Sunday, June 11. They include a 2.30pm matinee and 7pm evening showing. Tickets can be bought from the venue or pay at the door is available. All tickets cost £7 and raffle proceeds will go to Cash for Kids charity.”

Louise was trained in London, and has now over 100 regular students attending Little Starz and trains both youths and adults in Performing Arts.

They cover a wide range at LSA from acting, vocal training, speech and drama, dance styles from jazz, hip hop, contemporary, lyrical, and modern, specialising in Musical Theatre.

The co- director Ethan Lawlor, is also a well-known performer in Armagh and Belfast and has years of knowledge and experience in shows and he is delighted to be taking on his first professionally paid job in the industry.

Annie tells the story of an 11 year old orphan girl who longs to leave her evil foster mother and find her real parents. It is set during the Great Depression, in New York City - Annie is then taken in by America’s richest billionaire Oliver Warbucks.

Among some of the most popular musical numbers include classics such as “Tomorrow” and “It’s the Hard Knock Life.” and ‘“You’re Never Fully Dressed withtout a Smile.”