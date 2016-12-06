Local folk group plays at Ulster Scots night

Local traditional folk group, Stonewall, took part in evening of Ulster-Scots music, song, dance, pipes and poetry at a St Andrew’s Night Celebration in East Belfast on Wednesday November 30.

Hosted by East Belfast Mission and Hosford House, in partnership with the Ulster-Scots Agency and Tesco, the great night’s craic also featured highland dance by Bright Lights, songs by the East Belfast Mission Community Choir, pipe music by Cameron Beggs (Major Sinclair Memorial Pipe Band), and poetry readings by Jim McClean.

Food was also served at the event.