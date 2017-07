A nationwide tour in memory of the late Michael Jackson entitled ‘ The Legend’, featuring sound alike Anthon is set to appear at the The Planters Tavern, Waringstown, Craigavon on Saturday night July 1.

Doors open at 8.30pm with the show commencing at 9pm followed by resident DJ from 11pm to late.

Tickets and further information available by contacting the reception at Planters Tavern on 3888 1510.