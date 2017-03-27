Remembering brave Rebecca

This Sunday April 2, the Seagoe Hotel, Portadown will play host to a fun-filled extravaganza of music, song and dance, performed in memory of popular local teenager Rebecca Haughey, who sadly passed away on September 8, last year.

The event, organised by vocal coach Pat McAlinden, will feature 25 young people who perform under the name of Capriccio (an Italian term, meaning light spirited). This term describes not only the young musicians but the programme itself, which comprises an eclectic mix of musical theatre, pop, folk, and well-known classical songs.

Rehearsals have been taking place for the past few months and all those involved, especially the production team of Pat McAlinden, Brian Greene, Orlaith Larkham and Sinead Owens, are looking forward to this special concert in memory of Rebecca.

Pat said, “Rebecca was a pupil of mine for almost ten years. At the time she was admitted to hospital, as well as having a weekly singing lesson, she was a member of a talented and close-knit sight singing class.

“Members of this group, Dannielle Quinn, Rheanna McKinley, Rebekah Loughran, Kaitlyn Bell, Shannon Wylie and Ethan Haddock, all wanted to respond to Rebecca’s mum Colette’s initiative to raise funds for CLIC Sargent.

“The obvious way to do so and to acknowledge the support Rebecca and her family received from CLIC Sargent was to organise this musical spectacular. Rebecca loved to sing, especially in the company of friends, so on April 2 current and former students of mine will host a fun-filled night.”

CLIC Sargent Fundraising Manager Gareth McElduff, said, “This promises to be a very entertaining and emotional night for all. I’ve been meeting Rebecca’s mum Colette and vocal coach Pat and the work they have put in to organising this event has been incredible.

“This event is the perfect way in which to remember her. A perfect example of Rebecca’s thoughtfulness was the help she gave to CLIC Sargent’s 2016 Thank You Ball, whilst she herself was receiving treatment at the time.”

Colette’s mum said, “Rebecca would want to be remembered, not as the cancer patient. She wouldn’t want sympathy, instead, she would want everyone to remember for being herself, for her personality and the love she had for her family, friends and anyone she met.”

Show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £10. For tickets ring Pat on 07540 705 236.