Singer Andrew heads off for a trip of a lifetimes to America

Portadown man Andrew Cornett along with Lurgan man Colin Elliott are preparing to embark on a seven day tour of America, covering three different States.

Both are members of the Gospel Music Association of Northern Ireland, head off on April 6 starting off with a concert in Albertville, Alabama before moving onto Nashville, Tennessee and finishing up in La Grange, Georgia the following week.

They will be performing seven concerts in all and take time off to do a lbreakfast television interview.

One of the highlights of the week, will be performing in Nashville at the Ernest Tubb Midnite Jamboree, the second longest running radio show in the world.

This takes place in the Texas Troubadour Theatre in Opryland on April 8, where Colin and Andrew will be guests of Grand Ole Opry legend, Bill Anderson. They will be guest artists on the Nashville Cowboy Church.

The programme is hosted by Joanne Cash Yates, the younger sister of the late Country music star, Johnny Cash.

Both programmes will be broadcast throughout America on WSM Radio and Music City Television.

Colin has played in the USA before with the gospel group ‘Live Issue’ and had the honour of singing on the Grand Ole Opry itself with the group and as a solo artist on three separate occasions.

Previous solo tours included concerts with the International Ambassador of Country Music, George Hamilton IV.

Colin has recently returned from a trip to Burma with a team from Newmills Presbyterian Church in Portadown, where they were working with local churches, orphanages and helping schools with their teacher training. Colin also had several

opportunities to sing during the trip and after seeing the great need in this part of the world, he decided to record a solo worship CD, from which a donation will go to support the ongoing work in Burma. The new album will be released in the next few months.

Andrew launched his debut solo CD entitled, “Nothing do I bring, simply to the cross I cling” back in November 2016 and also sings in the local gospel trio, ‘Kingdom Bound’. Andrew has regularly visited the United States over the last ten years with local band ‘Stonewall’ to play at the annual Stone Mountain Highland Games in Atlanta. He has also been involved in a recent mission trip to support churches in Portugal. This will be Andrew’s first Gospel tour in America and all being well, similar mopportunities will come in the months ahead.

Both of the boys are members of the Gospel Music Association Northern Ireland (www.gospelmusicni.com) which was setup in 2015 to see the spread of the Gospelthrough the promotion of Christian music in Northern Ireland.