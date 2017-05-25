Singing Panthers set to pounce at Marketplace

Armagh will be full of glee and song as the Singing Panthers, an all-American High School Choir from Cincinnati, takes centre stage at the Marketplace Theatre on Thursday 15 June at 8pm.

“The Marketplace,” a spokesperson said, “is delighted to host this very special prestigious performance from the internationally renowned Glee Club which will include hymns such as ‘Through Harmony Unite’, ‘Ave Maria’ and ‘Hallelujah’ plus popular favourites such as ‘Sweet Caroline’ and ‘Stand by Me.

“The all-male Singing Panthers chorus, aged 15–18 years, has an illustrious choral music tradition at Elder High School, performing throughout the year at concerts, cabarets, competitions, as well as making guest appearances, both civic and religious, throughout the Cincinnati area.

“The group recently carried out the auspicious task of performing the American national anthem at a Cincinnati Reds baseball game and an FC Cincinnati soccer match.

“The Glee Club was invited to sing at the world famous Carnegie Hall in New York City as part of the Shawnee Press 75th Anniversary Concert and in 2015 undertook a European tour which included Austria, Switzerland, and Germany. “

Tickets for this free concert are available on a first-come, first-served basis from the theatre reception or by calling 028 3752 1821.

Due to demand, a maximum of four tickets will be issued to each individual.

The Singing Panthers is one of a number of international visiting choirs that are performing in Armagh this summer.

For further information go to www.marketplacearmagh.com