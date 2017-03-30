Sounds of Johnny Cash come to life at Planters

The music of the legendary Johnny Cash will be brought to life when ‘Cash Returns’ comes to the Planters in Waringstown on Saturday April 8.

Presented by Frank and Rose McCrystal, Cash Returns has been hailed as the greatest and most exciting Johnny Cash and June Carter Tribute in the UK and Ireland by fans.

The show features the award winning JP Mac as Johnny Cash, whose baritone voice, tone and on stage mannerisms are frighteningly similar to the Man in Black’s himself.

JP is joined on stage by his sister Caroline, who takes on the role of June Carter with her larger than life on stage presence and an even bigger voice to match.

Johnny Cash was widely considered one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century and one of the best-selling music artists of all time, having sold more than 90 million records worldwide.

Although primarily remembered as a country music icon, his genre-spanning songs and sound embraced rock and roll, rockabilly, blues, folk, and gospel.

This crossover appeal won Cash the rare honour of multiple inductions in the Country Music, Rock and Roll, and Gospel Music Halls of Fame.

The legend sadly passed away in September 2003 but his music lives on and JP Mac continues to breathe new life into the old classics.

Hear all the classics from ‘Folsom Prison Blues’ to ‘Ring of Fire’ and ‘Walk the Line’, among many others.

If you’re a real fan of ‘The Man in Black’, or just want a great night out, you cant afford to miss this spectacular show.

Cash Returns will be at the Planters in Waringstown on Saturday April and tickets are on sale now.

For further information contact The Planters on 028 3888 1510.