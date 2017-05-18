Stonewall tune up for their CD launch

County Armagh folk group, Stonewall, will return to the Market Place Theatre on Thursday June 1 to launch their much anticipated third CD.

The group have been playing together for around ten years now and have had the pleasure of playing all over the country and further afield in places such as England, Belgium, America and even China.

A spokesperson for the band explained; “We started out life primarily as a folk group playing at various concerts, church events, etc. As time went by we ventured into the world of weddings and have never looked back!

“It’s been an eventful few years for us which has provided us with some incredible opportunities.

“We’ve travelled to Atlanta, Georgia for the past six years to play at the Stone Mountain Highland Games as part of Tourism Ireland’s drive to attract visitors to Ireland.

“We’ve been to Beijing, China two years in a row to play at a large St Patrick’s Day Ball for the Irish Network China and we’ve appeared on television and radio on numerous occasions back home here in Northern Ireland.”

Having launched their previous two CDs to sell out crowds at the theatre, the boys are eagerly looking forward to returning to launch their third instalment.

The show kicks off at 8pm and tickets, priced from £10, are on sale from The Market Place Theatre Box Office on 028 3752 1821 or online at www.marketplacearmagh,com.