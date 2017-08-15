Over £1,000 raised by local kids as young as five for NI Children’s Hospice

The students of newly formed cross community SARECCA School of Music and Performance, recently performed a charity concert in aid of the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

Dozens of boys and girls (aged between five and 18) from around the local Portadown and Lurgan area performed to over 100 people at Seagoe Parish Centre on Saturday, June 24 with a total of £1244.05 raised.

SARECCA founders Sarah Leonard and Rebecca Richardson said: “We are so proud of the standards that our boys and girls achieved. I know there were plenty of proud mums and dads, grannies and grandpas there on the evening! We chose the Children’s Hospice because we are so aware of the wonderful care they offer to over 300 children every year.”

Johnny Breen, Community Fundraiser with the Children’s Hospice, was delighted by the efforts of SARECCA and its students, adding: “Fundraising in the local community is absolutely vital to the NI Children’s Hospice. We must raise the vast majority of our funding every single year, so that we can provide comprehensive care to children with life limiting illnesses, both in our Children’s Hospice, and in their own homes.

“We thank all at SARECCA. The money they have raised will be put to very good use.”