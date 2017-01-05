Portadown actor to appear in latest Transformer film

Portadown actor, Dean Weir, certainly seems to have the world at his feet.

At just 28, the Corcrain man has already made a number of significant appearances in some top Blockbuster films.

Dean Weir

He was heavily featured as a bank guard in ‘Fantastic Beasts And Where to Find Them’ and will also play an Imperial Guard in the next ‘Star Wars’ film due out next Christmas.

But it is his latest venture that Dean is most proud of. He was very fortunate to be hand picked by director Michael Bay for ‘Transformer - the Last Knight’ that also stars Mark Whalberg and Anthony Hopkins which is due out early 2017. Dean plays a comical role as a waiter.

Dean, who has wanted to be an actor pretty much since he could walk, began acting seriously, ten years ago, when he was laid off as a carpenter.

He decided to follow his dream, to become an actor and so studied at Armagh College and at Buckinghamshire University, in High Wycombe, successfully completing both an Extended National Diploma and a BA (Hons) in Acting.

Dean has already worked on a number of short films, musical videos and soaps. He took the lead role in ‘Red Letter’ (2016) in which he portrays Eddie, a lonely broken detective in a 1950’s style drama.

He also played a gay activist, Neptune in the 20th anniversary episode in ‘Hollyoaks’ (2014), a body guard in ‘The Royals’ Season 1 (2014), a Bodyguard to the leads, ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 4 (2012) as a featured Nobel Man and in Kelsey Grammer’s ‘Breaking The Bank’ (2016) as a banker with some dialogue.

He has also landed himself a number of Bollywood films, including ADHM in which he was cast in a speaking role, as a College Professor.

He also featured in McDonald’s and Sky Sports advertisements as well as music videos for Sir Paul McCartney, Cheryl Cole, Union J with his latest cast in ‘The 1975’.

In the upcoming season of ‘Midsomer Murders’ (2017) he also plays a minor role in all the episodes of Season 18 as a CID working in Barnaby’s office.

Dean has also captured the attention of the Bourne End Filming Club, (a local production company close to where he now lives in England) and has been cast in their latest film due to be shot later in the year.

When Dean lost his job as a carpenter, at the age of 18, he thought it was the perfect time to follow his dream.

“I thought well, I have nothing to lose,” he said.

He knows the roles he has had so far are small, but significant, and he is confident that he will make it at some stage, get the break and make it big, just like his idol Liam Neeson.

When recalls when he was handed the part in the Trasnsformer film - he he giggled like a child.

“When you are chosen like that - those sort of things can happen quite a bit,” he said. “Sometimes you are just at the right place at the right time. The director Michael Bay who picked me is as big as Steven Spielberg so I was pretty chuffed.

“I just stood in front of him and giggled like a child.”

Dean said that he will follow his dream and his plans hopefully will lead him one day to America.

He said he knows of actors that have gone to LA but Dean said he wants to wait, and he will know when the time is right.

“I will leave no stone unturned, to follow my ambition,” said Dean. “It is not being big headed but I know that it is my next move. Maybe in my early 30’s. Every time I get a part, it gives me such a buzz. Even now, I get a real buzz...I think, if I were ever to lose that feeling, then it will be time to go and do something else.”

“Every role helps,” continued Dean. “It seems quite big headed but I’m not, I’m just confident. You do have to be seen and any role helps to build up a CV.

“It’s not that I am big-headed, but I am quite unique. I’m very determined individual and very self driven..there is nothing wrong with that.

“Directors and people in the business may see you and want to Google your name...you need to show that you have done some roles, no matter how small. I would like a good speaking, prominent role on the television. Who knows? You have to be clear in your vision and know what you want.

“I’m not quite there yet, but I know in a few years I will get there...to where I want to be.”

Dean, plans to do his Masters in Performing Arts, soon.

“There are a few things I want to achieve before I take that step, but in a few years I can see myself there (in America),” he said. “I know I get a lot of support from people who know me, in Portadown. I get quite a lot of emails, from people back home, who say they have seen my name, or face on TV. It is nice ,to be recognised.

“People in Portadown are very complimentary of me and what I am doing, which is good. It is really encouraging and inspriring.

“I would encourage anyone to take up acting. Follow your dreams. I love it and I will never stop striving.”

Last year, Dean also discovered a fanbase in France and even got invited to o sign autographs, take part in photoshoots and conduct a question and answer session based on his experience as a Bodyguard in ‘The Royals.’

To watch him log onto some of his roles Great Train Robbery - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F-p6uBP7wLw; Casualty/Hospital - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aragz3nvo1E; Hollyoaks/Drama - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2BJ9E_pF1