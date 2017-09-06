Summer of success for Southern Regional College graduates

Portadown woman Pamela Johnston was presented with Part-Time Student of the Year from the School of Hairdressing and Beauty at a recent graduation ceremony.

Southern Regional College’s Higher Education graduates, many from Portadown came together to celebrate their success with family, friends and college staff at the annual Graduation Ceremony in Armagh City Hotel.

Over 600 graduates were conferred with foundation degrees, higher level diplomas and professional qualifications from a range of courses delivered at the College’s Armagh, Banbridge, Newry, Lurgan and Portadown Campuses.

Honours Degrees delivered in conjunction with Ulster University and John Moore’s University Liverpool were also conferred in Business Studies and Creative Imaging.

Mr Brian Doran, Chief Executive of Southern Regional College, welcomed the graduates and their

family and friends and paid tribute to the work of College staff in providing an excellent learning experience for graduates.

Mr Doran stated: “It is an honour to see you all here today, especially those of you for whom this rite of passage represents the culmination of several years’ of hard work and application. Your presence here today demonstrates the important role that Southern Regional College plays in

diversifying the higher education system.

“Southern Regional College remains committed to providing everyone, irrespective of their background, with an equal opportunity to avail of higher education opportunities.”

Kevin McEnoy from BT presented the BT Award for Excellence in Blended Learning. The BT Prize of a Tablet was awarded to Sandra McAloran who studied for a Higher National Certificate in Health and Social Care at the Armagh Campus.

Siobhan Casey, from Cullyhanna who studied the BTEC Higher National Certificate in Health and

Social Care spoke on behalf of the students.

She said: “I would just like to say how I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Southern Regional College. The lecturers have been extremely supportive, knowledgeable and professional. The teaching staff on my course especially were exceptional, answered our questions and supported us through the course. I would recommend SRC as a fantastic learning environment where you can reach your full potential with the support of the staff and the facilities that are in place.”

Student of the Year Awards were presented by Governing Body Chair Andrew Sanders.