Take a seat on the Iron Throne

Have you ever dreamed of being a King, Queen or Khaleesi and sitting on the iconic Iron Throne of the Kingdom of Westeros?

Well now’s your chance, as the seat forged from 1,000 swords will be at The Outlet, Banbridge until Sunday, November 12.

Game of Thrones fans will get the chance to try on a replica of the Crown of Joffrey Baratheon at the Iron Throne Experience.

Open to the public, the Iron Throne Experience is a must-visit for fans of hit HBO TV series Game of Thrones.

The HBO-licensed Iron Throne Experience features a life-size replica of the famous throne, measuring over 7’2” in height, 5’11” in depth and 5’5” in width. Also on display are Joffrey Baratheon’s crown, a number of swords from the show including Ice, Longclaw, Needle, Oathkeeper and Jaime Lannister’s, as well as replica dragon eggs.

On the epic Game of Thrones TV show, the Iron Throne was constructed by Aegon I Targaryen, the first king of the Seven Kingdoms. He made it from the swords surrendered by his enemies.

Chris Nelmes, centre manager at The Outlet, said: “Partly filmed in Northern Ireland, Game of Thrones has been a big hit across the world. This exhibit offers a fantastic chance for fans to come along and experience a little bit of the hit series for themselves by getting the chance to sit on the famous Iron Throne.”

Tickets are available at the event priced from £10, which includes professional photos. No booking required.

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday 12pm - 6pm and Sunday 1pm - 6pm. For more information log on to www.the-outlet.co.uk