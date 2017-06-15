Disney skates its way back to Belfast

Join A globetrotting tour Of Disney destinations when Disney On Ice presents Passport To Adventure in Belfast this November.

You and your family will explore the African Pride Lands with Simba, Timon and Pumbaa, voyage deep under the sea to Ariel’s mystical underwater kingdom and tour London with Peter Pan and Wendy, before flying to Neverland to meet up with Tinker Bell.

You’ll also be whisked away to the wintery wonderland of the number-one-animated feature film of all time, Disney’s Frozen, for an extraordinary adventure with sisters Anna and Elsa, rugged mountain man Kristoff and everyone’s favorite huggable snowman Olaf, as they journey to discover that true love is the most magical power of all.

If that wasn’t enough, don’t miss the pre-show party. Enjoy every second of this sensational show – starting with the chance to warm up at the fun Fit to Dance pre-show featuring Zootropolis.

The arena will be filled with music and magic in every scene as you discover four unique landscapes filled with boisterous pirates, Caribbean beats and tender moments. With Academy Award®winning musical scores brought to life by world-class skating, Disney On Ice presents Passport to Adventure is an experience your family will cherish forever.

“It’s an extraordinary show and a family vacation all rolled into one incredible night,” says Producer Kenneth Feld. “You really get a sense you are travelling right alongside Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their friends.”

The show comes to the SSE Arena in Belfast from November 3 until November 5. Tickets go on sale on Thursday June 22 from the SSE Arena Box Office and all usual Ticketmaster outlets.