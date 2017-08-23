Phoenix Players ready to tread the boards

Portadown Phoenix Players have been hard at work rehearsing for their latest produ ction - Bugsy Malone, which will be staged at Portadown Town Hall from August 24-27.

Bugsy Malone follows the rivalry between two half-witted street gangs and the washed up, well intentioned, one time boxer who steps in to take control of Fat Sam’s gang and give Dandy Dan and his boys what they’ve got coming. In this film noir spoof the message is one of good, clean fun; the characters are wonderful cartoon cut outs; and the weapons of choice are “splurge” whip cream guns, flour bombs, and custard pies!

There is wonderful cast of over 40 children aged 6 to 16, representing over 25 schools and colleges coming together to have fun, to sing and share foot tapping memorable songs such as “My name is Tallulah” and “You give a little love”.

The show’s director, Mrs Angela McKeever, is delighted with all the hard work which the children have put into their rehearsals. Both she and the assistant director Tiarna Mc Mahon have been thrilled with the enthusiasm and talent of the children involved.

Michael Morrow plays the role of Bugsy Malone and this is his third performance with the Phoenix Players.

Michael is very excited to be playing such a great role.

On opening night Angela is to be presented with a lifetime achievement award from the National and Operatic Association (NODA).

This is a great honour for a small group such as the Phoenix Players and reflects the many years of dedication which Angela and her husband Dennis have given to the promotion of the arts and the their level of professionalism and dedication.

Reflecting on past memories of former days Claire Cunningham recalls her first encounter with the company: “I had no ide, that when I joined the Phoenix Players, back in 1987 that I would be back 30 years later to lead the orchestra for West Side Story. What an honour!

“And indeed how privileged I was to be in their first show, Bugsy Malone. I was 10 and was cast as Snake Eyes – a member of Fat Sam’s Gang. What a time we had!

“The Phoenix Players played a crucial role in shaping my musical journey and continues to inspire and develop young people. We certainly could be anything that we wanted to be!”

Bugsy Malone is a great family show which will truly entertain everyone of all ages. The show opens on Thursday August 24 and runs until Sunday 27, the evening show starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £10. There is a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm and tickets are half price at £5.

Tickets are available at Winnies Newsagent, Woodhouse Street, Portadown or you can pay at the door.