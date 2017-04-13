Sam Cree play at Market Place

One of Ireland’s most popular amateur theatre companies, Glen Theatre Drama Group, will be bringing their latest production ‘Second Honeymoon’ to the Market Place Theatre in Armagh on Saturday April 29.

‘Second Honeymoon’ is Sam Cree’s hilarious comedy set in a seaside guest house.

Introducing the prim and proper landlady, her flighty servant girl Vera, newly-weds Stephen and Sally, Mr & Mrs Mansfield, Mrs Hartnett and Agnes and Frank who are celebrating their 25th anniversary.

Add to the mix the hilariously camp Victor, Agnes’ old flame Malcolm, and the village’s very own ‘Spanish Sailor’ and you have on your hands a brilliantly funny interpretation of the renowned play.

The Glen Theatre Drama Group are one of Ireland’s leading Amateur Theatre Companies, and has performed many plays here over the past number of years including ‘The field’, ‘Sharons Grave’ and ‘The Chastitute’ by John B Keane; ‘Juno and the Paycock’ by Sean O’Casey; Hugh Leonard’s ‘Da’ and many more. The membership of the group currently stands at approximately 40 and is growing annually. It comprises of all age groups from teenagers, who frequently join following their experience of amateur drama in school, right up to the senior citizens.

The curtain goes up at 8pm and tickets, priced from a £9, are on sale now from the Box Office on 028 3752 1821. Tickets are also available online at www.marketplacearmagh.com.