The Faerie Thorn will bewitch audiences

The Big Telly Company are on the road with their latest production ‘The Faerie Thorn’, which will be coming to the Market Place Theatre in Armagh on May 17.

Based on the book ‘The Faerie Thorn and Other Stories’ by Jane Talbot, The Faerie Thorn will delight and bewitch through recreations of Talbot’s dark and imaginative and tales, propelling the audience into a world of devilish debts, trysts and trades, broken bargains and unjust trials; of magic, quick-wittedness, hoodwinking and revenge.

The stories inhabit a vivid and dangerous world controlled by a complex fairy mafia including factions like the memory takers, the time keepers, the bad talkers and trolls, which humans tackle at their peril.

Jane Talbot said: “It’s been a thrilling experience working with Big Telly Theatre Company and seeing my stories come to life in such an imaginative way. I love the way the Big Telly team has skilfully created one cohesive piece of theatre out of three distinct stories.

“The piece is vibrant, challenging, dark and playful - and really holds the spirit of the original stories.”

Multi-award winning theatre company Big Telly have carved out a reputation over the past thirsty years as bold, risk-taking theatre makers, and The Faerie Thorn production will be a vibrant, contemporary, physical theatre, incorporating masks, movement and illusion.

The Faerie Thorn will be witty, dark and wickedly comedic dealing with inexorable human tensions in a way that is shocking and yet terrifyingly familiar.

Now in its 30th year, Big Telly is a multi-award winning professional theatre company formed in 1987 and based in Portstewart, Northern Ireland. The company designs and delivers theatre productions, interactive workshop programmes and community creativity projects, which it mainly tours throughout Northern and Southern Ireland but also internationally. Their performance work concentrates on the visual potential of theatre through fusion with other art forms such as dance, music, circus, magic and film to create a unique sense of spectacle. Big Telly’s outreach work uses theatre skills within educational and community contexts in order to engage and empower a wide range of participants.