Strictly 2021 kicked off five weeks ago with 15 celebrities taking centre stage, including BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker and CBBC presenter Tilly Ramsay.

But with 11 celebrities now remaining, who left Strictly last night?

Who left Strictly last night?

Rugby player Ugo Monye left Strictly last night.

Coming back this week after taking a break to recover from a back injury, he danced the rumba with professional dance partner Oti Mabuse, but failed to impress the judges.

Monye was up against celebrity dancer Rhys Stephenson in the dance off, which came as a shock as he had placed sixth that evening based on the judges scores.

When deliberating, Judge Motsi Mabuse said, “I feel from the two couples, one couple was definitely stronger in this performance and I will save Rhys and Nancy.”

Ugo Monye and professional dancer Oti Mabuse left Strictly this week.

Speaking about his journey on Strictly, Monye said, “I’ve loved it. It’s an absolute privilege to be on this show and all I’ve wanted to do every week is just get a little bit better and I’ve done that."

“There’s lots of people that I would love to say thank you to. Oti, firstly, just for putting up with me. She said she wanted a challenge and she got one! To everyone else that’s in the competition, it’s truly incredible and I wish you all the very best of luck. To the judges – Craig – I think it’s really important to say that if you’re willing to accept the positive comments, you have to accept the criticism as well so thank you for all of your comments.”

The vote put an end to Oti Mabuse's winning streak. The professional dancer won the glitterball trophy in 2019 with Kelvin Fletcher and in 2020 with Bill Bailey.

Monye is the fourth celebrity dancer to be voted out so far, with comedian Nina Wadia being the first dancer voted out, Katie McGlynn being the second and Greg Wise being the third.

Who came out on top?

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe came out on top once again with a score of 38.

Dancing the Charleston in a bakery, complete with baguettes as props, the pair stole the show.

Why was Judi Love missing this week?

Judi Love and her professional dance partner Graziano Di Prima had to take a week out after Judi tested positive for Covid.

The pair were due to dance the cha-cha to Physical by Olivia Newton-John.

Judi Love took to Twitter to tell her followers "Hey my lovelies it’s with great disappointment that I will not be performing this weekend @bbcstrictly due to testing positive with COVID-19. Hoping to make a speedy recovery & dance for you next weekend. Stay safe & thank you for your well wishes."

They are not the only couple who have had to take a break from the competition, Tom Fletcher and his professional dance partner Amy Dowden had to take a week out after testing positive for Covid after the first live show.

Who is left in the competition?

Following this week's elimination there are now 10 dance couples remaining:

Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe

Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington

Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden

Tilly Ramsey and Nikita Kusmin

Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova

Adam Peaty and Katya Jones

Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima

What is the theme for next week?

Next week will see the dancers put on a Halloween show.