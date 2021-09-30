Armagh Cider Company, Golden Wonder Ltd (which is a subsidiary of Tayto) and White’s Speedicook named amongst the winning producers at this year’s ceremony which took place on 21st September.

The trio of firms, who all supply to Aldi, were announced as winners at a virtual ceremony last week.

Armagh Cider Company won for its Armagh Craft Cider (Sweet) product. Golden Wonder Ltd. won for its CASSIDY’S Hand Cooked Crisps, Sea Salt and Cider Vinegar product and White’s Speedicook for its Kavanagh’s Jumbo Porridge Oats and Kavanagh’s Jumbo Porridge Oats products.

Aldi is over the moon to have secured the most awards for a private label range in Ireland.

John Curtin, Group Buying Director of Aldi Ireland, said: “The entire team at Aldi is extremely proud of our success.

“We take pride in sourcing as many locally produced and Irish made products as we can, and to see these products winning awards on an international level is something that we, and our amazing suppliers should be very proud of,” said Mr Curtin.

“ We know that our customers want to purchase products that not only taste great, but that are grown by and sourced from farmers and producers in the local community,” he said.

The Great Taste Awards, organised by the Guild of Fine Food, is the acknowledged benchmark for fine food and drink.

Since 1994, over 150k products have been put through the robust Great Taste Awards judging process, with each product that is entered fastidiously blind-tasted by a selection of some of the best chefs, retails, restauranteurs, and food critics, who look for truly great tasting products, regardless of branding or packaging.

A spokesperson for Aldi said: “As the world’s largest and most trusted food and drink awards, these accolades cement Aldi’s place as the top performing Irish supermarket, where local products and Irish provenance feature heavily on shelves throughout the year, as part of the retailer’s core and Specialbuys range.

“At this year’s Great Taste Awards, Aldi won a total of 54 titles.”

-

-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.