Glen Dimplex Portadown employees vote to accept new pay offer

GD Portadown general manager David Corr welcomed the ballot result and said that he was focused on the future development of the company:

“I’m delighted that employees have voted in favour of this pay deal, and that we can now collectively focus on working together to deliver results.

“We recognise the invaluable contribution of our workforce in all that we do here at Portadown, and I look forward to the continued success of the business.”

UNITE pickets at the Lurgan Road entrance to Glen Dimplex on Wednesday morning. INPT45-200.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.