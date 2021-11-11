The global pharmaceutical firm has already listed many of the jobs availble on its website.

The Craigavon HQ is searching for a wide variety of staff to work at across multiple sites in NI and across the globe.

Jobs on offer include a Manufacturing Process Technician (Shift) in its Craigavon plant.

Blank Caption

On the firm’s website it says: “The drug substance manufacturing department is undergoing a period of rapid expansion, with new state of the art facilities being constructed over the next 2 years, and hence we are seeking to expand our Manufacturing Team.

“The role involves ‘hands-on’ operation of chemical processes using cutting edge pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment such as reactors, filters, centrifuge. The candidate will monitor and control process parameters using an electronic digitised control system. The role forms part of a shift team that will interact across a multidisciplinary group including chemists, analysts and engineers.

“The role is open to candidates who wish to take their first steps into pharmaceutical manufacture, as well as experienced industry professionals.”

There are also opportunities for a Laboratory Operations Team Leader and Pharma Services Analyst.

Plus they are looking for a Clinical Supply Manager based at either Derry/Londonderry or Craigavon (Mix of home and office based)’

There are opportunities in Information Services, engineering, manufacturing, logistics, business development, marketing, legal, human resources, health and safety, finance and project management.

Salaries are not disclosed in many of the vacancies but there are notes to say salaries are competitive.

If you are interested in any of these jobs, check out their website

