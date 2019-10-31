Danske Bank to create 30 jobs in Portadown

Danske Bank has announced it is creating 30 new customer service adviser jobs based in Portadown.

The new advisers will supplement the work of the Bank’s existing award-winning contact centre, Customer Direct, which employs 130 people and is based in Dunmurry.

The Portadown team will be tasked with a range of administrative and analysis work, as well as offering support to customers with telephone and digital queries.

Caroline Van Der Feltz, HR Director at Danske Bank, said: “As well as offering starting salaries in the region of £15,000-£20,000, those forming this new

team in Portadown will receive high quality training, enjoy a modern working environment, competitive pension benefits, healthcare benefit and a defined career path.”

Danske Bank is the biggest bank in Northern Ireland, with an extensive network of branches and operational centres, employing about 1,500 staff.

Nicola Wylie, Head of Customer Direct, said: “We are delighted to be supporting the economy in Upper Bann through the provision of these 30 new jobs. Just last month Customer Direct was named Northern Ireland’s Contact Centre of the Year, for the second year in a row. Our advisers provide a top class service for both personal and business customers, who value being able to engage with a knowledgeable, locally based team.”

The new Customer Direct Portadown team will be based on the first floor of Danske Bank’s High Street branch in the town. More detail on the jobs and how to apply can be found on the Danske Bank UK website.