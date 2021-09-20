Denny’s factory, which was bought by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council for an estimated £500,000 around four years ago, employed thousands of people over generations.

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd has, with colleague, Cllr Paul Duffy, visited the site in Obins Street to discuss its future use.

The Upper Bann MLA said: “The old factory is currently being demolished, and Cllr. Duffy and I lobbied the council to purchase the site in order that its future is planned in conjunction with the local community.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council Sinn Fein Cllr Paul Duffy and Upper Bann MLA John O'Dowd.

“We didn’t want it simply being used for the benefit of developers; it has to be developed with the community in mind, and we look forward to working with the council and the local community in the weeks and months ahead to have the site redeveloped,” said Mr O’Dowd.

Cllr Duffy said previously: “The site was a big employer in the area since 1935 using farmers’ livestock and producing Denny’s sausages and bacon. I worked in the factory for a number of years myself.”

A spokesperson for the Council said: “The future redevelopment of the former Denny factory site is a key regeneration and investment opportunity for Council.

“The initial stages of securing and making safe the site are nearing completion with the ongoing demolition.

“Council will work with Elected Members, stakeholders and the wider community to ensure that all viable opportunities are considered, to enable the site to bring forward sustainable investment and development that will support communities and act as a driver for wider investment in the Borough.”

