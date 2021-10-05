Blaming a ‘faulty configuration change’, the global firm’s 3.5 billion users were unable to access services on the three apps.

The giant social media platforms went off line before 5pm yesterday in Northern Ireland and across the globe.

Many people who use social media to keep in touch with family and friends, particularly those in hospital or nursing homes, were badly affected.

Some felt completely cut off from family and friends at important times.

Also small businesses which have grown through the rise in these social media apps were also having problems.

Others felt almost six hours without social media was a ‘breath of fresh air’

Those attempting to access the site received a message stating: “Sorry, something went wrong. We are working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can.”

Twitter remained working without chatter world wide commenting on the other rival social media apps being down.

Facebook, Inc. is an American multi-national technology company based in Menlo Park, California.

It was founded in 2004 as TheFacebook by Mark Zuckerberg, Eduardo Saverin, Andrew McCollum, Dustin Moskovitz, and Chris Hughes, roommates and students at Harvard College.

Instagram is an American photo and video sharing social networking service created by Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger. In April 2012, Facebook acquired the service for approximately US$1 billion in cash and stock.

WhatsApp Messenger, or simply WhatsApp, is an American freeware, cross-platform centralized instant messaging and voice-over-IP service owned by Facebook, Inc. It allows users to send text messages and voice messages, make voice and video calls, and share images, documents, user locations, and other content.

